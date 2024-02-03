Nigerian Governors Unite Against Plateau Killings, Call for State Police

On a typical day in Jos, Plateau State, the atmosphere teems with vibrant life. However, recent events have cast a somber pall over the bustling city. A cavalcade of Nigeria's top political figures, including seven state governors, convened here, the air heavy with their collective concern. The pressing matter in focus: the alarming recurrence of killings on the Plateau.

Among the political stalwarts was the host, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, along with Governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. Bala Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, emerged as the collective's voice, articulating their shared condemnation of the violence pervading the state.

The Call for State Police

The governors did not merely offer words. In a move reflecting their commitment to tangible action, they called upon the Federal Government to decentralize the police structure and establish state police. This call signals a potential shift in Nigeria's law enforcement landscape, one that could enable states to respond more effectively to security challenges within their borders.

In a demonstration of solidarity with the victims of the Plateau violence, the governors announced a donation of N100 million. This significant financial contribution offers a glimmer of hope to those directly affected by the attacks, providing them with much-needed support in these challenging times.