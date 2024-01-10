Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Commends Release of Niger's Former President's Family

In a significant development in Niger's political landscape, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, has commended the release of former President of Niger, Mohammad Bazoum's wife and son, who had been under house arrest imposed by The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, the ruling military junta in Niger.

The minister's approval of this development was communicated in a statement by Alkasim Abdulkadir, his media and communications strategist, on Tuesday in Abuja. Tuggar, who is concurrently serving as the Chairperson of the Mediation and Security Council, sees this move as a vital stride towards reestablishing order not only within Niger but also across the broader region.

Call for Further Action

However, Tuggar stressed that more needs to be done. He urged the government, under Abdourahamane Tchiani's leadership, to accelerate the release of Mohammad Bazoum himself and facilitate his departure to another country. The Nigerian minister views this action as a prerequisite for initiating dialogue, which could potentially pave the way for the lifting of sanctions and the commencement of a transition to constitutional rule.

This move, according to Tuggar, is not just a matter of adhering to democratic principles or respecting human rights. It is a matter of ensuring peace and stability in Niger and its neighboring areas. As the international community watches closely, there is hope that these diplomatic efforts will catalyze further discussions and bring about positive transformations in Niger's political situation.