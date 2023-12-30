Nigerian First Lady and Vice President’s Wife Pay Condolence Visit to Late Governor Akeredolu’s Family

In a heartfelt gesture that underscores the significance of unity and compassion, the wife of the Nigerian President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, visited the grieving family of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, at their residence in Ibadan, Oyo State. The visit, which took place on Saturday, served as a beacon of solidarity, offering comfort and solace to the bereaved family.

Expressions of Condolence and Praise for Akeredolu

During her encounter with the family, Senator Tinubu conveyed her profound shock over Akeredolu’s passing. She lauded him as a great and brave man, deeply respected and loved not only by her family, but also by the nation. Tinubu’s words instilled a sense of honor and admiration for Akeredolu’s legacy, a sentiment she urged should continue to inspire the Nigerian people. The late Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away from prostate cancer at a hospital in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, was known for his gallant fight for life, a testament to his enduring spirit and determination.

Comforting the Bereaved and Honoring the Legacy

Amid the mourning, Tinubu offered prayers and words of comfort to Akeredolu’s widow, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, as well as his children and grandchildren. She communicated her sincere wishes for God’s comfort to ease their pain, acknowledging the significant loss they were enduring. In her address, Tinubu encouraged the family to find solace in God, emphasizing the importance of faith and resilience in times of profound sorrow.

Reflections on Akeredolu’s Impact

In her reflection on Akeredolu’s life and contributions, Tinubu stated that he would be solidly missed. She expressed hope for the continuation of his legacies, a sentiment that echoed the aspirations of many Nigerians who admired his work and dedication. The visit by the First Lady and her entourage, which was seen as a great honor by the bereaved family, was a testament to Akeredolu’s lasting impact and the respect he commanded.

As Nigeria bids farewell to one of its distinguished sons, the nation is reminded of the values of unity, respect, and compassion that Rotimi Akeredolu embodied. Through the condolence visit of Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Nana Shettima, the nation is united in its grief, but also in its determination to uphold and continue Akeredolu’s legacies.