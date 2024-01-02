en English
Finance

Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Nigerian Finance Ministry Orders Full Remittance of Internally Generated Revenue

In a bold move to bolster fiscal discipline and transparency in Nigeria, the Ministry of Finance has issued a directive ordering all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to fully remit their internally generated revenue (IGR) to the Sub-Recurrent Account of the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). This directive, signed by Finance Minister Wale Edun on December 28, 2023, is a targeted measure to curb waste and inefficiency in government financial management.

Remittance Policies Vary by Funding Status

According to the directive, MDAs with full funding must remit 100% of their IGR. Partially funded agencies are required to remit 50% of their gross IGR. Self-funded agencies, on the other hand, will also remit 50% of their gross IGR, which includes statutory revenues. This structured approach aims to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of financial responsibility across various sectors.

Robust Oversight by the OAGF

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has been tasked with overseeing the creation of new sub-accounts under the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system for the listed federal agencies. The OAGF will automatically deduct the required remittance percentages, ensuring a seamless transition to the new system.

Revenue Collection Sub-Accounts to be Controlled Centrally

In a move to further tighten financial controls, revenue-collecting sub-accounts operated by agencies will now be controlled by the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General. Monthly reviews of both old and new accounts will be conducted to ensure compliance with the directive. Agencies that violate the directive could face recommended disciplinary actions, ensuring a strict enforcement of the new policies.

In a separate development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed members of the steering committee for the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PICNG). Headed by Mr. Zaach Adedeji, the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the committee will focus on implementing presidential directives concerning the CNG Initiative. This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s commitment to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on the Nigerian populace.

Finance
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

