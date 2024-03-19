Nigerian Clerics Urge Government and NASS to Reject Legalization of Gay Marriage

At the heart of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, during the 16th St. Patrick Archdiocesan Feast Day Celebration, a strong message was conveyed by religious leaders to the federal government and National Assembly, urging them not to yield to pressures of legalizing gay marriage. The event, which doubled as a cultural fiesta and fundraiser, saw Bishop Donatus Ogun of Uromi Diocese and other clerics voicing their opposition to homosexuality, arguing it defies the divine plan of creation.

Advertisment

Homosexuality Against Divine Creation

Bishop Ogun emphasized that homosexuality fundamentally opposes God's plan for humanity, particularly because it does not facilitate procreation. "When God created man and woman, he said be fruitful and multiply," he noted, underscoring the importance of procreation as a human vocation. The bishop's remarks reflect a broader sentiment within the Nigerian religious community, which views same-sex relationships as incompatible with their beliefs and values.

Nigeria's Stance Amid Global Pressure

Advertisment

Amid growing international advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, Nigeria remains steadfast in its stance against the legalization of gay marriage. The clerics' statements at the event underscore a resistance to what they perceive as external pressures to conform to global trends that contradict their religious and cultural norms. "We are managing a crisis of global economy, where the bigger economies are trying to manipulate the poorer nations," Bishop Ogun added, hinting at the complexities of international relations and economic dependencies influencing the country's legislative decisions.

Community Support and Cultural Identity

The gathering was not only about expressing views on marriage laws but also about celebrating Nigerian culture and community spirit. The event saw the launch of a N70 million fundraiser for a community bus, indicating a strong sense of unity and collective support among attendees. This cultural fiesta highlighted the importance of maintaining and nurturing Nigerian traditions and values, amidst the challenges posed by globalization and external influences.

The stern message from Nigerian clerics to the government and National Assembly marks a significant moment in the country's ongoing discourse on gay marriage. It reflects a deep-rooted belief in traditional values and a reluctance to adopt laws that are seen as conflicting with religious teachings. As Nigeria navigates its path amid global socio-political pressures, the debate over the legalization of gay marriage remains a contentious issue, symbolizing the broader struggle between maintaining cultural identity and adapting to international norms.