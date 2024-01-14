Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity

Renowned Nigerian cleric, Pastor Paul Onaibu Akhalu, based in the United States, has made an impassioned appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to foster unity amongst the diverse population of the country.

According to Akhalu, Nigeria, with its vast potential and resources, could achieve its divine leadership role in the international community only if it stands united.

During his address, Akhalu urged the President to put aside ethnic biases and make concerted efforts to resolve regional disputes.

The cleric emphasized that promoting a sense of belonging for all Nigerians, irrespective of their place of residence, is integral to national unity and progress.

He noted that Nigeria is a country of successful professionals – lawyers, medical doctors, and others – who live abroad but could significantly contribute to the country’s development if provided with a stable and secure political environment.

Nigerians Abroad: Potential Contributors to National Development

Akhalu’s appeal reflects the broader concerns about political instability and insecurity that deter Nigerians in the diaspora from returning home and contributing to the development of their homeland.

The cleric stressed the importance of harnessing this untapped potential to drive Nigeria’s progress.