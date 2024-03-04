Nigerian Army Embraces Non-Kinetic Conflict Resolution to Tackle Insecurity in South East

In a significant shift from traditional military operations, the Nigerian Army has announced its intention to adopt non-kinetic means of conflict resolution to address the challenges of secessionist agitation and insecurity in the South East. The announcement was made by Major-General Hassan Dada, the General-Officer Commanding 82 Division, during a regional workshop on enhancing synergy among peace builders in the South East. This workshop, organized by the Security, Violence and Conflict Research Group (SVC-RG) at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace, brought together various stakeholders to explore alternative approaches to ensuring peace in the region.

Collaborative Efforts for Peace

The workshop highlighted the importance of collaboration among government officials, security agencies, traditional institutions, civil society organizations, and academics in fostering peace. Major-General Dada emphasized that the military's previous reliance on force had not yielded lasting peace or addressed the root causes of insecurity in the South East. He noted the improved security situation during the last Christmas season as evidence of the progress made through collaboration with other security agencies. The workshop called for the continuation and strengthening of these collaborative efforts.

Building a Community of Peace Builders

Professor Freedom Onuoha, the coordinator of SVC-RG and facilitator of the workshop, underscored the urgent need for connectivity and collaboration among peace builders to ensure lasting peace in the South East. He proposed the formation of a South East Peace-building Forum as a platform for diverse actors to come together, reflect on the security challenges, and develop sustainable peace and security strategies. This initiative was likened to a "seed sowing intervention," aimed at fostering durable peace in the region.

Non-Kinetic Means as a Path to Peace

The workshop also featured contributions from the Community Engagement Officer of the USIP, Terfer Hemen, who reiterated the institute's commitment to non-violence and the coordination of civil society organizations to develop effective strategies for peace. The adoption of non-kinetic means by the Nigerian Army was hailed as a crucial step towards achieving peace in the South East, moving beyond the limitations of traditional military approaches to address the complex security challenges in the region.

As the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders embark on this new path, the focus on non-kinetic means of conflict resolution holds promise for a more peaceful South East. This approach not only addresses immediate security concerns but also aims to tackle the underlying causes of conflict, paving the way for sustainable peace and stability in the region. The collaborative efforts and commitments made during the workshop signify a hopeful future, where peace is achieved through understanding, dialogue, and mutual cooperation.