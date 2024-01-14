Nigerian Air Force Salutes Veterans with Outreach Ahead of Remembrance Day

In a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by their past servicemen, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recently conducted a Veterans' Outreach in Kaduna.

This two-day event, an integral part of the annual Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebrations, served as a platform for honoring and appreciating both deceased and retired military personnel.

The outreach included a seminar for veterans and was presided over by Air Vice Marshal Ananaba. Ananaba highlighted the importance of remembering the immense contributions made by these veterans and stressed the need to ensure their efforts were not in vain.

He emphasized the vital guidance that retired personnel provide to those still serving, underlining the nation's duty to celebrate and honor them.