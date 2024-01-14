en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Activists in Abuja Rally for Peace in Gaza

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Nigerian Activists in Abuja Rally for Peace in Gaza

In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the air was filled with a fervent call for peace. A group of pro-Palestinian activists, united in solidarity with the Palestinian people, took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration.

Amid the smoke of ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip, they were a beacon of hope, advocating for an end to the violence that continues to ravage lives and landscapes.

The marchers threaded through the streets of Abuja, their voices echoing against the city’s facades. They were not just a group of activists; they were a human embodiment of global concern for the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Their message was clear and punctuated with urgency – a call for a ceasefire, a plea for the cessation of hostilities that have marred the region.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

