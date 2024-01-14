Nigerian Activists in Abuja Rally for Peace in Gaza

In the heart of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the air was filled with a fervent call for peace. A group of pro-Palestinian activists, united in solidarity with the Palestinian people, took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration.

Amid the smoke of ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip, they were a beacon of hope, advocating for an end to the violence that continues to ravage lives and landscapes.

The marchers threaded through the streets of Abuja, their voices echoing against the city’s facades. They were not just a group of activists; they were a human embodiment of global concern for the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Their message was clear and punctuated with urgency – a call for a ceasefire, a plea for the cessation of hostilities that have marred the region.