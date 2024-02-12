Nigeria Union of Teachers Urges Security State of Emergency and Educational Reforms

In a fervent plea to President Tinubu, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) is advocating for a state of emergency on security. The call comes as cases of killings and kidnappings, including those of school children and teachers, continue to rise in alarming numbers.

A Cry for Urgent Action

Titus Audu Amba, the NUT president, voiced deep concerns regarding the safety of educators in Nigeria's schools. With teachers increasingly avoiding classes in unsafe schools, the union is demanding swift and decisive action from the government to address the escalating security crisis.

Implementing the New Teachers' Professional Salary Structure

In addition to the pressing security concerns, the NUT is also advocating for the implementation of the new Teachers' Professional Salary Structure (TPSS). Approved by the previous administration, the TPSS aims to provide a more equitable and competitive remuneration package for Nigeria's teachers.

Seeking Constitutional Amendments and Removing Grade Level Ceilings

The union is further pushing for a constitutional amendment on the funding of primary and secondary education, as well as the removal of the ceiling on grade levels for primary school teachers. These measures, according to the NUT, will help improve the overall quality and accessibility of education in the country.

A Staggering Toll

Since the onset of the kidnappings, 24,816 victims have lost their lives, and 15,597 individuals have been abducted. Amba highlights that security is not solely the government's responsibility; it is a collective concern requiring the cooperation of all stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of schoolchildren and education workers alike.

As Nigeria grapples with the dual challenges of insecurity and educational funding, the Nigeria Union of Teachers remains steadfast in its commitment to engaging with government officials and rallying support for the implementation of critical measures to protect and uplift the nation's educators and students.

