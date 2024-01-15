Nigeria Seeks France's Assistance in Combating Terrorism and Improving Diplomatic Relations

In a move to fortify the fight against terrorism, oil theft, and to bolster legislative diplomacy, the House of Representatives in Nigeria is seeking an enhancement in the military and diplomatic relationship with France. The call for improvement was made by the Chairman of the House Committee on Defense, Hon. Babajimi Benson.

Military Cooperation and Anti-Oil Theft Measures

Babajimi Benson emphasized the potential collaboration with France in critical areas such as security, defense industrial capacity, and specifically, combating oil theft. The issue of oil theft, which is inextricably linked with environmental pollution, was of utmost concern. He highlighted the need for French assistance in developing Nigeria's local security capacity and addressing the gender imbalance within the Nigerian military.

The French delegation communicated that they had withdrawn troops from Niger based on a request by the host country and were already collaborating in the area of intelligence sharing. The delegation leader from the French National Assembly highlighted French vessels patrolling international waters up to the coast of Nigeria, fostering partnerships with the Nigerian Navy in the process. The importance of cooperation in supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces to provide assistance to neighboring countries was also underscored.

Strengthening Parliamentary Diplomacy

Moreover, Benson expressed a desire to strengthen diplomatic relationships between Nigeria and France through parliamentary friendship groups. These groups act as a bridge, fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and exchange of ideas between the two nations.

France's New Immigration Law

Meanwhile, France has recently passed new immigration legislation that tightens policies affecting migrants, including Nigerian and international students. The law hinders migrants from bringing family members to France and delays their access to welfare benefits. Furthermore, it prohibits the detention of minors in detention centers. However, some French regional leaders have declared they will not adhere to certain aspects of the law. An aspect of the legislation that is causing controversy is the discrimination between citizens and migrants, even those residing in France legally, in terms of eligibility for welfare benefits.