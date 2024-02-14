Nigeria Aims to Halve Out-of-School Children Through Strategic Measures"

In a bold move to address the alarming number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, the Federal Government has pledged to reduce this figure by half within the next four years. As of today, 14th February 2024, it is estimated that between 10.2 million and 20 million children are not receiving formal education.

Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, announced the government's commitment to mop up 2.5 million children back to school each year. This goal represents a significant step towards ensuring that every child in Nigeria has access to quality education.

To make this vision a reality, the government has developed a comprehensive plan that includes infrastructural development, increasing the number of classrooms, and launching a radio station for periodic lessons. Additionally, more colleges of education will be established to train teachers and address the current shortage.

Incentives and Almajiri Schools

In an effort to encourage more students to pursue education programs, the government will introduce incentives. This initiative aims to create a ripple effect, ultimately leading to a more educated population.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by Almajiri schools, the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children is working towards improving these institutions without shutting them down. This approach ensures that the cultural and religious aspects of Almajiri education are preserved while providing students with the necessary tools to succeed in the modern world.

House of Representatives Urges Increased Budgetary Allocations

Members of the House of Representatives have called upon federal and state governments to increase budgetary allocations for education. This decision comes in response to the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, which is a violation of their fundamental human right to education.

The House emphasizes that education plays a crucial role in breaking the cycle of poverty and promoting social and economic development. Lawmakers have urged the Ministry of Education to ensure the realization of free basic education for all Nigerian children, while State Enforcement Agencies have been tasked with holding parents accountable if their children are found loitering during school hours.

The Federal Government's commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is a monumental step towards providing every child with access to quality education. Through strategic planning, infrastructural development, and incentives, the nation is on track to transform its educational landscape and secure a brighter future for its youth.