Nigeria Moves to Settle Debts to Improve Gas Supply and Power Generation

The Minister of Power in Nigeria, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has cited a reduced gas supply to generation companies as the main reason for the recent poor power supply experienced in several parts of the country.

This decline in gas accessibility has resulted in a decreased level of energy delivery to load centers, directly affecting the electricity supply to distribution companies.

To rectify this, Adelabu revealed that the federal government is taking initiatives to settle outstanding payments owed to generation companies. This move is aimed at securing a consistent gas supply which will, in turn, boost power generation.

The anticipated improvement in gas supply is expected to empower distribution companies to deliver more electricity nationwide. The minister's statements were relayed by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

The minister's announcement indicates that the debts are expected to be cleared in the upcoming weeks. This measure is targeted at resolving the present power supply downturn and improving the situation in the affected areas.