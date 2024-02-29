Nigeria Mourns Former Education Minister Prof. Fabian Osuji at 82

Nigeria is in mourning following the passing of Prof. Fabian Ngozichukwu Chinedum Osuji, a distinguished politician, academic, and former Minister of Education, who died at the age of 82. His death was officially announced by Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who praised Osuji's significant contributions to Nigeria's education sector.

Prof. Osuji's career was marked by his passionate involvement in education and politics. Before becoming the Minister of Education under former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration in July 2003, Osuji had a notable academic career. He served as Imo State Commissioner for Information and Social Development, Pro-Chancellor, and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. His tenure as Minister of Education was characterized by the initiation of impactful policies aimed at enhancing the education sector. Despite facing challenges, including a dismissal following allegations of bribery in 2005—a charge from which he was later cleared in 2010—Osuji's legacy in educational reform and policy-making remains influential.

Remembering the Scholar and Politician

Sen. Akume, in his tribute, highlighted Osuji's dedication to humanity and his significant efforts in developing university education in Nigeria. As a scholar, Osuji published over 35 papers and books, contributing profoundly to academic knowledge and policy development. His work not only shaped the educational landscape in Nigeria but also set a standard for future generations. Osuji's commitment to education and his country was evident in his lifetime achievements and the accolades he received, including numerous traditional titles.

The news of Prof. Osuji's passing has sparked a wave of condolences from various quarters, including the government, academia, and the public. Akume's statement extends sympathies to Osuji's family, the government, and the people of Imo State, recognizing the immense loss they have suffered. As Nigeria mourns the loss of this educational pioneer, reflections on his contributions emphasize the importance of integrity, dedication, and passion in service to the nation. Prof. Osuji's legacy serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the development of a sector as crucial as education.

As the nation reflects on Prof. Osuji's life and achievements, his legacy remains a beacon for future generations. His work in the education sector, marked by challenges, achievements, and resilience, sets a precedent for dedication to public service and academic excellence.