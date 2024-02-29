Nigeria Launches Outsourcing Initiative to Capture $350bn Market, Targets Youth Employment

Nigeria is setting its sights on becoming a key player in the global outsourcing market, currently valued at nearly $350 billion. The government, in collaboration with both public and private sectors, is launching the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) with the aim of positioning the nation as a premier destination for business process and technology-enabled outsourcing services. This ambitious move seeks to create a multitude of job opportunities for the country's youth, leveraging national talent and skills development.

At the heart of this initiative is the goal to diversify Nigeria's economy and provide sustainable job solutions for its burgeoning youth population. By tapping into the outsourcing market, Nigeria hopes to attract international businesses and partners, thereby increasing employment rates and reducing poverty. The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, emphasized that this strategy is not just about employment but also about showcasing Nigerian talent on the global stage. The initiative kicks off with a comprehensive training program for 1,000 Nigerians in Gombe State, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in the outsourcing industry.

Outsourcing as a National Priority

The Nigerian government recognizes the potential of the outsourcing sector to significantly contribute to national GDP and improve the living standards of its citizens. With the official launch of OTNI in Gombe State by the Vice President, Nigeria signals its commitment to becoming a significant outsourcing hub. The initiative aligns with the broader national transformation agenda, seeking to alleviate poverty and engage more young Nigerians in productive and remunerative employment. Stakeholders across various sectors are encouraged to participate and support the growth of the outsourcing industry within the country.

The successful implementation of the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative could position Nigeria as a competitive destination for global outsourcing, tapping into a market that holds significant economic potential. As the program unfolds, the focus will be on continuous skill development, quality assurance, and the creation of an enabling environment for businesses and talents to flourish. This initiative not only promises to address unemployment among the youth but also aims to inspire a wave of technological and business process innovation across Nigeria, contributing to the nation's progress in the future of work.