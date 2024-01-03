en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges

As the sun rose over Nigeria on this first week of 2024, the nation found itself grappling with a plethora of challenges. At the forefront is an alarming 28% inflation rate, posing a stark reality of economic hardship to ordinary citizens. The situation is further exacerbated by insecurity, widespread poverty, and inadequate infrastructure, casting a long shadow over President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’. The country, however, continues to witness an exodus of its citizens seeking greener pastures abroad, a clear testament to the disillusionment towards the current administration.

Nigeria’s Health Sector in Distress

Adding to the country’s woes is the crisis in the health sector, with Nigerian hospitals facing a stark imbalance between patients and doctors. This is coupled with the harsh realities of inadequate infrastructure and lack of essential drugs, making the task of providing quality healthcare an uphill battle. Despite these challenges, Nigerian doctors continue to show resilience, finding innovative ways to ensure they offer the best care to their patients amidst the adversity.

Raw Material Paradox

Nigeria’s economic challenges are further complicated by its paradoxical approach to raw material exportation. The country exports a significant portion of its mineral and agro-raw materials in their raw form, resulting in job losses and missed economic opportunities. A case in point: only 30% of Nigeria’s cocoa production gets processed into derivatives before export. The remaining 70% is shipped abroad without processing, leading to missed potential revenues. Similarly, 95% of Nigeria’s sesame seed output is exported for processing elsewhere, leaving behind a trail of lost revenue and job creation opportunities.

Political Wrangles and Public Outrage

The political scene has not been spared either. The partnership between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has hit a rough patch due to succession disagreements, sparking legal battles and raising concerns over governance. Elsewhere, the feud between former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has seen legislative defections and necessitated an intervention by President Tinubu. This political melodrama has revived the debate about political godfatherism in Nigeria.

Public outrage was also directed at the country’s delegation to COP28, notably bloated and including the president’s son and other individuals with no significant roles, raising questions about the use of government funds. Similarly, the redesign of the naira and the push for cashless transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria led to a lack of cash and ignited riots in various states. The policy, aimed at controlling currency circulation and curbing counterfeit currency, resulted in an unintended scarcity of new naira notes, sparking chaos and protests nationwide.

The Entertainment Industry’s Ups and Downs

In the entertainment industry, the country mourns the death of singer Mohbad, whose suspicious demise has led to protests and an ongoing investigation. The industry also wrestles with controversy after derogatory remarks made against the Tiv people on Big Brother Naija, a reminder of the need to respect cultural diversity. Adding to this, Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu’s health battles, which included a leg amputation and multiple surgeries, have been marred by a family dispute over donation funds.

As Nigeria navigates these tumultuous times, the need for unity, resilience, and a focus on sustainable solutions has never been more critical. The country’s potential is undeniable, but it will take concerted effort from all sectors to turn the tide.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Angela Okorie Accuses Former Aides of Extortion, Sheds Light on Nollywood Intricacies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Portable's Concert Incident Sparks Social Media Frenzy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Starting 2024 Strong: Delta State Commissioner Resumes Duties, Echoes Governor's Work Ethic

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

CCECC Completes Track Laying on Key Section of Nigeria's Eastern Narrow Railway Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Itsekiri Nation Mourns Loss of Esteemed Elders; Chief Ayiri Emami Pays ...
@Nigeria · 23 mins
Itsekiri Nation Mourns Loss of Esteemed Elders; Chief Ayiri Emami Pays ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Robbery at Abdullahi Supermarket: CBN Staff Among Four Dead

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fatal Robbery at Abdullahi Supermarket: CBN Staff Among Four Dead
Prof. Pat Utomi Analyzes Nigerian Politics 2023, Urges National Conversation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Prof. Pat Utomi Analyzes Nigerian Politics 2023, Urges National Conversation
Sheila Edochie Breaks Silence on Yul Edochie’s Marital Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sheila Edochie Breaks Silence on Yul Edochie's Marital Controversy
Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts
Latest Headlines
World News
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
1 min
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
1 min
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
1 min
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
2 mins
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
2 mins
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
2 mins
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
2 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
3 mins
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app