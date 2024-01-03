en English
Nigeria

Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope

As the year 2024 dawns, Nigeria finds itself enveloped in a shroud of fear and uncertainty. A host of concerns, ranging from economic hardship and insecurity to the erosion of justice and state legitimacy, have cast a long shadow over the New Year. The grim situation has provoked comparisons to the authoritarian Abacha era, a period marked by state oppression and institutional decay.

Economic Hardship: A Chilling Reality

The most pressing issue, however, remains the economic hardship that has gripped the nation. The disconnect between policymakers and the plight of the people has only fueled the angst. The festivities of Christmas and New Year were marred by a lack of cash, soaring prices, high transport fares, and an ever-present fear of insecurity. The people had to tighten their belts, adjust their budgets, and forego the joyous travels traditionally associated with the festive period.

A Disconnected Leadership

Adding to the woes is the detachment of the highest authorities from the scandalous cases of killings in the North Central region. The blame falls squarely on both the central and subnational leadership, whose lackluster response in this time of hardship has been nothing short of disheartening. The callous demolition policies and the alienation of citizens from the state have further eroded state legitimacy, giving rise to fears of a failing state.

Institutional Fragility and the Power of Values

But beneath these surface woes lies a deeper malaise – a failure to appreciate the role of institutions and values in societal progress. The present situation in Nigeria is a testament to the detrimental effects of self-centered politicians on a nation’s prospects. It is a stark reminder of the importance of character, integrity, and patriotism in the process of nation-building.

Charting a New Course

However, amidst the doom and gloom, there is a glimmer of hope. The narrative has begun to shift from passivity to action. A new, non-partisan tribe focused on character, integrity, and patriotism is taking shape. Plans are afoot to create a political party that stands on the pillars of ideology and policy. The aim is to build and expand leadership development programs and raise an army of ethical young entrepreneurs through the Centre for Values in Leadership.

As we step into the New Year, the words of Pope John Paul II to the Nigerian bishops echo in our ears: ‘Do not be afraid.’ It is a call to action, a plea to rise above the fear and take control of our destiny. The journey will undoubtedly be arduous, but with courage, commitment, and a relentless pursuit of justice, Nigeria can surmount its challenges and usher in an era of prosperity and peace.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

