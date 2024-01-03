Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations

The year 2023 was a watershed in Nigeria’s history, brimming with events that will indelibly mark the nation’s socio-political and economic landscape. It was a year that tested the resilience of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, the mettle of its economy, and the efficacy of its security apparatus. It was also a year of struggle and endurance for its citizens, grappling with a myriad of challenges, from economic hardship to security threats and political disillusionment.

General Elections: A Test for Democracy

The year kicked off with Nigeria’s seventh general elections since the return to democracy in 1999. The elections were heralded with optimism, buoyed by the introduction of the Electoral Act 2022, which incorporated technological measures such as the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Report Viewing Portal (IREV). However, the high hopes soon gave way to disappointment as the electoral process was marred by violence, voter manipulation, and technological glitches. The elections saw a historically low voter turnout, with less than 10% of registered voters supporting the presidential election’s victor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Economic Struggles and Stagflation

Nigeria’s economy struggled under the weight of stagflation and multidimensional poverty throughout 2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s introduction of new Naira notes led to cash scarcity and hardship for citizens. Despite a slight uptick in GDP growth, inflation soared, and the removal of fuel subsidies compounded the economic challenges. The new administration actively sought international investors, but foreign direct investment remained low, and several companies exited Nigeria due to the unfavorable business climate.

Security Concerns and Government Response

The belief that President Muhammadu Buhari, with his military background, would effectively address the nation’s insurgencies proved to be unfounded as the security situation worsened. This was especially apparent during the Christmas period attacks in Plateau state, which resulted in numerous casualties and displacements. The government’s lackluster response, characterized by a lack of action on distress calls and insensitive comments, highlighted its inability to effectively intervene in these crises.

Distrust and Disconnect between Government and Citizens

The year 2023 also underscored a growing chasm between the Nigerian government and its citizens. Despite the government’s call for unity and sacrifice, its actions, such as running a bloated administration and increasing the National Assembly’s budget, only served to fuel public frustration and alienation. The disconnect raised questions about the government’s commitment to shared sacrifice and progress, casting a long shadow over the nation’s future.