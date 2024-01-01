en English
Economy

Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Significant Economic and Societal Impacts

In a year of momentous events, Nigeria in 2023 marked a period of significant economic and societal impacts. The scarcity of the Nigerian currency, the Naira, following the redesign of three banknotes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ignited widespread protests and legal challenges. In response, the Supreme Court extended the validity of the old notes indefinitely.

Political Turmoil and Economic Struggles

The general elections culminated with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) securing the presidency amid controversies and legal battles. Shortly after his tenure began, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies, causing fuel prices to surge and intensifying existing economic hardships. The government defended this policy as a necessary step to combat corruption and favoritism. To add to the economic turbulence, the administration floated the Naira, leading to a significant devaluation against the dollar.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024)

Legal Troubles and Business Exodus

Godwin Emefiele, the former Central Bank Governor, found himself in the midst of legal troubles, suspended and arrested on charges of money laundering and fraud, which he vehemently denies. Investigations continue, and his trial remains in progress. These economic challenges prompted some multinationals, like GlaxoSmithKline and Procter & Gamble, to exit Nigeria, citing operational difficulties.

Union Strikes and Inflation

2023 also witnessed union strikes and severe food inflation. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) criticized the federal government for not adhering to agreements with Nigerian workers. NLC President Joe Ajaero voiced concerns over divisions in the nation worsening, along with an increase in violence and propaganda. Despite these challenges, the NLC remains committed to advocating for a living wage and collaborating with civil society partners to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

(Read Also: Firefighters Thwart Disaster After Diesel Tanker Explosion in Kwara, Nigeria)

Sports, Entertainment, and a Hopeful 2024

Despite the political and economic turbulence, 2023 was a memorable year for Nigerian sports, with several achievements making headlines. The entertainment industry also experienced several defining moments, including the deaths of several celebrities and major events. As Nigeria steps into 2024, it does so with the hope of a better future, the resilience of its people, and lessons learned from a profound year.

Economy Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

