NIS and ICMPD Revolutionize Career Progression, Training for Efficiency, Merit-Based Promotions

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) have embarked on a transformative journey to overhaul the career progression and training mechanisms within the NIS. This collaboration aims to align training with career advancement and deployment, marking a significant shift towards merit-based promotions. The initiative is part of the Modernization of Nigeria Immigration Service (MoNIS) project, spotlighting a strategic move to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of the NIS workforce.

At the heart of this modernization effort is the introduction of the Career Progression Training Policy Framework (CPTF), designed to ensure that promotions and deployments within the NIS are directly linked to the officers' training and job performance. Mojisola Sodeinde, Head of the West Africa Region at ICMPD, emphasized that training would now serve as a critical criterion for career advancement. The framework aims to develop a sustainable process for providing tailored training to all immigration personnel, enhancing their skills and readiness to meet the demands of their roles. This approach not only promises to elevate the standard of service delivery but also to foster a more motivated and proficient workforce.

Empowering the Workforce

The training program under the MoNIS project underscores the importance of capacity building within the Human Resource Management Directorate of the NIS. Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, highlighted the significance of this initiative in measuring the directorate's ability to implement the new CPTF effectively. Through a rigorous five-day workshop, officers are encouraged to engage deeply with the material, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the updated policies and procedures. The program also focuses on transparency in staff promotions, aiming to eliminate mediocrity and reinforce professionalism across the service.

The MoNIS project, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark and executed by the ICMPD, represents a comprehensive effort to modernize the NIS through a three-pronged strategy. This strategy includes the establishment of the CPTF, expansion of training accessibility through Virtual Learning, and the incorporation of gender mainstreaming in administrative and operational capacities. The project, which commenced in August 2021 and is slated to run until July 2024, signifies a pivotal step towards enhancing the human resources and training systems of the NIS, aiming to instill a demand-driven training policy that aligns with the service's operational needs and objectives.

As the Nigeria Immigration Service embarks on this ambitious journey towards modernization and excellence, the collaborative effort with the ICMPD under the MoNIS project sets a new benchmark for capacity building and professional development within the public service sector. This initiative not only promises to transform the NIS into a more efficient and competent force but also positions it as a model for other governmental agencies looking to modernize their human resource and training frameworks.