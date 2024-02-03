Nigeria Gears Up for By-Elections Across 26 States; Over 4.6 Million PVCs Collected

The political landscape of Nigeria is gearing up for a significant shift as 26 states across the nation prepare to participate in by-elections to fill vacancies in various legislative bodies. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that these elections will be held to replace seats in three senatorial districts, 17 federal constituencies, and 28 state constituencies.

The by-elections mark a significant event in Nigeria's democratic process, extending over 80 local government areas, affecting 575 registration areas/wards, and involving 8,934 polling units. The elections' vast scale reflects the dynamic changes in the country's political sphere, with a total of 4,904,627 registered voters and 4,613,291 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected to date.

Reasons for Vacancies

The need for these by-elections arises from a variety of circumstances. Some vacancies are due to individuals assuming new roles in President Bola Tinubu's administration, including his Chief of Staff and the Minister of Works. Tragically, some seats have become vacant due to the death of two members-elect, demonstrating the unpredictability and fragility of political careers.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed the commission's readiness for the by-elections. Voting materials have been delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and security forces are in place to ensure a smooth electoral process. However, concerns have been raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the elections, casting a shadow over the process.