Nigeria, with FAO's Aid, Confronts Severe Food Crisis Amid Conflict and Economic Challenges

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is taking significant steps to combat the escalating crisis of food and nutrition insecurity plaguing the nation. Mr. Temitope Fashedemi, the Permanent Secretary, announced during the presentation of the Cadre Harmonisé (CH) national consolidation report, a critical analysis revealing the depth of the crisis expected to affect millions between June and August 2024.

The Cadre Harmonisé report, a collaborative effort with the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), paints a grim picture of the situation. An estimated 31.5 million individuals, including over 83,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are projected to face severe food and nutrition insecurity. The period between March and May 2024 sees approximately 24.7 million people, including 14,000 IDPs, already in a dire situation. Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states are highlighted as the most affected, with millions expected to be in crisis or worse conditions.

Drivers of the Crisis

Several factors contribute to this alarming scenario. Conflict and insecurity, fuel scarcity, and the devaluation of the naira have significantly impacted food prices and availability. The removal of fuel subsidies has led to increased production and transportation costs, further exacerbating food inflation. Livelihoods across affected states are under severe stress or in crisis, with poor macroeconomic conditions limiting access to essential agricultural inputs. The report also underscores the nutrition situation, with a prevalence of malnutrition among under-5 children in several states.

In response, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is committed to leveraging the recommendations from the Cadre Harmonisé report to implement effective interventions. The FAO, represented by Mr. Koffy Dominique, has pledged continued support through funding, technical assistance, and capacity building, emphasizing the reliability and acceptance of the CH analysis for humanitarian programming. This partnership aims to address and mitigate the factors driving the food and nutrition crisis in Nigeria.

As Nigeria grapples with this complex challenge, the government's actions, supported by international organizations like the FAO, are crucial in navigating the country towards stability and security in food and nutrition. The situation calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that the millions at risk are supported through these trying times, highlighting the importance of resilience, innovation, and collaboration in overcoming the crisis.