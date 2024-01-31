Nigeria Eyes Revival of Manufacturing Sector through Executive Order

In a pivotal move to salvage the waning manufacturing sector, Nigeria's government, led by Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, is engaging local needle and syringe manufacturers. The objective is to carve out strategies to confront the prevalent challenges that have been plaguing the sector.

These discussions precede an impending executive order by President Bola Tinubu, designed to stem the exodus of manufacturing firms from the country. Nigerian manufacturers have been grappling with fierce competition from imported goods, triggering the exit of significant players, especially within the pharmaceutical industry.

The government's executive order will focus on immediate results and enduring solutions to invigorate local manufacturing. The measures under consideration include curtailing or banning the importation of syringes and needles to shore up the five remaining companies operating in Nigeria.

A Response to the Decline of Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing

This initiative comes in the wake of the announcement by Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), once dubbed Africa's largest syringe manufacturer, of a temporary suspension in its operations due to adverse business conditions. JSM, which had commenced operations in 2017, is located in the Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Besides, the move is bolstered by the efforts of Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited, aiming to transform Nigeria into a premier hub in Africa for needle and syringe manufacturing. The company's plans extend beyond Nigeria, aiming to serve neighboring countries with high-standard syringes.

The Federal Government has endorsed the initiatives of Afrimedical and MEDMAN, committing to eliminate obstacles hindering industrialization and manufacturing in the country. Furthermore, this initiative is anticipated to create profitable employment opportunities, thereby benefiting the broader Nigerian populace.