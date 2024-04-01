Nigeria Customs Strengthens Ties with Ogun Monarchs, Police to Combat Smuggling

In a strategic move to bolster security and economic stability, Bisi Alade, the Ogun Area II Controller of the Nigeria Customs Service, has recently reached out to traditional rulers and the police in Ogun State.

Seeking their support, Alade emphasized the crucial role these stakeholders play in fighting smuggling and safeguarding the nation's economy. This collaboration aims to further tighten the security network against smuggling activities, reflecting a united front in protecting national interests.

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts

During his visits to Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, and Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alade highlighted the importance of cooperation between the customs service, traditional authorities, and the police.

Recognizing the influence and respect commanded by the royal fathers, Alade sought their endorsement in the customs service's renewed commitment to enforce the law and combat smuggling. Similarly, the engagement with the police sought to reinforce the already established synergy, aiming to fortify the state's security architecture against economic saboteurs.

Oba Gbadebo and Commissioner Alamutu both pledged their support, acknowledging the critical roles their institutions play in societal security and development. Their commitment signifies a broader community engagement strategy, where government agencies collaborate closely with local leaders and law enforcement to achieve common goals. This partnership is not only about enforcing laws but also about building trust and cooperation within the community to tackle smuggling and other forms of illegal activities effectively.

Implications for Security and Economy

This collaborative approach between the Nigeria Customs Service, traditional rulers, and the police in Ogun State is a significant step towards enhancing national security and economic prosperity.

By uniting the strengths and resources of different stakeholders, Nigeria can present a formidable front against smuggling and other challenges that threaten its economic stability. Moreover, this initiative serves as a model for other states, highlighting the importance of community involvement in national security efforts.