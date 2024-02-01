Nigeria Customs Service Grapples with Revenue Shortfall Amid Economic Challenges

In an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), shed light on the agency's steep decline in revenue generation for the year. The NCS, which initially aimed for a revenue target of N3.669 trillion, managed to amass only N3.202 trillion, marking a shortfall of N4062.9 billion.

The Comptroller General attributed this revenue dip to multiple factors, such as the chaotic 2023 general elections, the prevailing cash crunch, and the contentious Naira re-design policy. The suspension of excise on certain goods, coupled with a decrease in cargo throughput, further compounded the customs revenue issue. Despite concerted efforts to meet targets, external factors like the Import Duty Exemption dealt a heavy blow to the revenue expectations.

Strategies for Revenue Recovery

Addressing the looming financial crisis, Adeniyi outlined the service's strategies for revenue recovery and enhancement in the forthcoming year. The NCS is poised to tackle the challenges head-on, with a focus on improving its operational efficiency and addressing policy-related hurdles.

Leke Abejide, the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, underscored the critical role of E-customs in trade facilitation and the technological advancement of customs operations. He assured that the committee would bolster its oversight to ensure compliance with objectives and laws, aiming to align the budget framework with the goals of a modernized and reformed customs service.