Economy

Nigeria Braces for Economic Turbulence in 2024: Inflation, Scarcity, and Credibility Crisis

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:24 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST
Nigeria Braces for Economic Turbulence in 2024: Inflation, Scarcity, and Credibility Crisis

Nigeria, a West African powerhouse, braces for a tumultuous 2024, with a looming economic crisis marked by scarcity, inflation, and a credibility deficit in its government. The situation is grim, with a flawed currency initiative that has plunged the country into severe cash shortage, which extends across sectors. Foreign exchange, food, manufactured goods, drugs, jobs, and housing, are all in short supply, exacerbating the country’s economic woes.

The Inflation Crisis

The inflation rate is projected to exceed 30%, driven by these scarcities. November 2024 saw an alarming inflation rate of 28.2%, the highest in nearly two decades. The devaluation of the local currency and the removal of fuel subsidies have escalated costs for import-dependent goods and services, leading to a surge in the cost of living. The entertainment industry, a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy, has also been hit hard with events and concerts being cancelled due to high ticket prices and transportation costs.

(Read Also: NLNG Aims to Stabilize Market with LPG Delivery Amid Peak Demand)

Currency Devaluation and Fuel Subsidy Removal

Another blow comes in the form of currency devaluation. Bloomberg L.P. predicts a continued decline of the Nigerian naira in 2024, potentially making it the worst-performing currency globally for the second consecutive year. President Bola Tinubu’s reforms and the need for further tightening of monetary policy to reduce imbalances in the FX market are cited as contributing factors to the devaluation. The removal of fuel subsidies, another of President Tinubu’s reforms, has led to an increase in petrol prices, adding to the country’s economic distress.

Government Credibility Crisis

The credibility of the Nigerian government is under the microscope, with the trust required for cohesive governance lacking since 1960. False promises and deception have been prevalent at all levels of government, hindering Nigeria’s social, economic, and political progress. The issue of fuel subsidy removal, announced by President Tinubu on May 29, 2023, exemplifies this credibility crisis. There’s a discrepancy between the government’s declaration of the subsidy’s removal and observations by the World Bank and petroleum marketers, suggesting a partial return of the subsidy.

(Read Also: African Entertainment Industry’s Meteoric Rise: Who to Watch in 2024)

2024 Budget and Economic Uncertainties

The 2024 budget is also under scrutiny, expected to be unfeasible due to its 23% decline from the 2023 budget and the unlikely achievement of crude revenue estimates. The National Assembly (NASS) is seen as wasting time deliberating on this budget, which is already compromised by uncontrollable events. Nigeria faces three major uncertainties: global crude oil prices, domestic fuel prices, and exchange rates, threatening the nation’s economic stability.

Despite the dismal outlook, there is a glimmer of hope. Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Yemi Cardoso has expressed optimism that the situation with inflation and exchange rates will improve and stabilize in 2024. The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are also viewed by the World Bank as necessary for Nigeria’s economic growth and development. However, these hopeful sentiments need to translate into effective actions to rebuild trust and steer Nigeria away from the brink of economic chaos.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

