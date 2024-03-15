Tinubu Administration Plans Police, Armed Forces Recruitment Surge says Senator Yar’Adua

Amidst escalating crime rates in Nigeria, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua disclosed the Federal Government's initiative to significantly increase the recruitment of police and armed forces. In a recent interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Yar’Adua emphasized the inadequate strength of the current security personnel to effectively police the nation. Highlighting the urgency, he mentioned the president, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is spearheading these efforts to reinforce national security.

The initiative addresses the critical imbalance between the number of security personnel and the burgeoning security challenges across Nigeria. Senator Yar’Adua, representing Katsina Central, pointed out the stark discrepancy: fewer than one million security agents for a population exceeding 220 million.

This shortfall becomes even more glaring in the face of over 30,000 bandits and kidnappers, particularly in the North-West, according to the latest statistics from civil societies and security experts. The senator underscored the necessity of bolstering the strength of the army, police, and other security agencies to counteract the insurgency effectively.

Combating Underdevelopment and Insurgency

In addition to increasing recruitment, Yar’Adua highlighted underdevelopment as a core issue fueling the insurgency. The senator stressed the importance of a dual approach—kinetic and non-kinetic—to combat the security dilemma.

By addressing underdevelopment, particularly in rural areas where bandits often recruit, the government aims to tackle the root causes of the insurgency. This strategy underscores the recognition that enhancing security involves more than just augmenting military and police forces; it requires a comprehensive approach that includes improving living conditions to diminish the appeal of criminal activities.