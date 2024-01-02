en English
Nigeria

Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Nigeria Allocates N150bn to Poverty Alleviation in 2024 Budget

In a move to quell the rising tide of poverty, the Federal Government of Nigeria has allocated N150 billion (approximately $361 million) to poverty alleviation programs in its 2024 budget. This significant fund will be invested under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS), a comprehensive plan grounded on four main pillars: macroeconomic stability, industrialization, structural policies/institutional reforms, and redistributive policies/programs.

Beyond the N150 billion earmarked for the NPRGS, the government has set aside an additional N10.35 billion for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to battling poverty and fostering a more equitable society.

The NPRGS: A Long-term Strategy for Poverty Eradication

The NPRGS, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2021 during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is a long-term strategy designed to combat poverty, particularly in the country’s rural regions. Spanning a 10-year period (2021-2031), the strategy comes with a hefty projected implementation cost of $1.6 trillion. By the close of the Buhari administration, the program had reportedly reached 1.8 million ‘vulnerable Nigerians’.

At present, 15 million households benefit from a monthly Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme grant of N25,000. This scheme forms part of the government’s broader effort to provide a financial safety net for its most vulnerable citizens.

Strong Leadership in the Fight Against Poverty

President Bola Tinubu, who signed the budget, has pledged to support a democracy that is progressive and focused on poverty elimination and quality education. Vice President Kashim Shettima has also emphasized the administration’s commitment to protecting enterprises, creating jobs, ensuring capital accessibility, fostering economic growth, and eradicating poverty.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

