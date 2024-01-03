Niger State’s Alcohol Ban Sparks National Debate on Fiscal Federalism in Nigeria

Niger State’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol has triggered a nationwide discourse on Nigeria’s fiscal federalism and revenue allocation principles. As many Nigerians criticise the move, there are growing calls for Niger State to be excluded from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue derived from alcohol sales. This incident is not isolated, it mirrors the ongoing debate about fiscal federalism in Nigeria, particularly the principles of revenue allocation among states.

Revenue Allocation Controversy

The controversy stems from the legislative framework governing Nigeria’s fiscal policies, which many believe needs immediate amendments. Currently, items such as minerals and mines, oil fields, geological surveys, and natural gas are under federal control, a policy that has sparked a heated debate. Some states have even sued the Federal Government, demanding the right to collect their own VAT and Personal Income Tax.

Regional Disparities and Development Commissions

The establishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty were meant to address regional disparities. However, the perceived failure of these bodies to meet expectations has drawn criticism. Furthermore, the North East Development Commission’s creation and calls from the South East and South West for similar commissions highlight the regional imbalances in benefits and federal allocations.

Impact of the Petroleum Industry Act

The Petroleum Industry Act and its impact on the oil & gas industry also feature in this debate. There is a growing call for legislative amendments to allow states more control over their mineral resources and a fairer distribution of mining taxes and royalties. The Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) and the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) oversee revenue allocation principles, which are seen as flawed by many Nigerians.

The Way Forward

A proposed solution includes the introduction of a 5% stabilisation buffer fund to support less prosperous states. The suggestion is to remove land mass, population size, and equity of states as criteria for revenue allocation. Instead, the emphasis should be on derivation from royalties, taxes, profits from minerals, mine resources, and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The overall argument is for a reevaluation of Nigeria’s Fiscal Federalism to create a more just and sustainable revenue distribution system, fostering equitable growth across all states.