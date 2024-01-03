en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Niger State’s Alcohol Ban Sparks National Debate on Fiscal Federalism in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Niger State’s Alcohol Ban Sparks National Debate on Fiscal Federalism in Nigeria

Niger State’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol has triggered a nationwide discourse on Nigeria’s fiscal federalism and revenue allocation principles. As many Nigerians criticise the move, there are growing calls for Niger State to be excluded from the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue derived from alcohol sales. This incident is not isolated, it mirrors the ongoing debate about fiscal federalism in Nigeria, particularly the principles of revenue allocation among states.

Revenue Allocation Controversy

The controversy stems from the legislative framework governing Nigeria’s fiscal policies, which many believe needs immediate amendments. Currently, items such as minerals and mines, oil fields, geological surveys, and natural gas are under federal control, a policy that has sparked a heated debate. Some states have even sued the Federal Government, demanding the right to collect their own VAT and Personal Income Tax.

Regional Disparities and Development Commissions

The establishment of the Ministry of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty were meant to address regional disparities. However, the perceived failure of these bodies to meet expectations has drawn criticism. Furthermore, the North East Development Commission’s creation and calls from the South East and South West for similar commissions highlight the regional imbalances in benefits and federal allocations.

Impact of the Petroleum Industry Act

The Petroleum Industry Act and its impact on the oil & gas industry also feature in this debate. There is a growing call for legislative amendments to allow states more control over their mineral resources and a fairer distribution of mining taxes and royalties. The Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC) and the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) oversee revenue allocation principles, which are seen as flawed by many Nigerians.

The Way Forward

A proposed solution includes the introduction of a 5% stabilisation buffer fund to support less prosperous states. The suggestion is to remove land mass, population size, and equity of states as criteria for revenue allocation. Instead, the emphasis should be on derivation from royalties, taxes, profits from minerals, mine resources, and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The overall argument is for a reevaluation of Nigeria’s Fiscal Federalism to create a more just and sustainable revenue distribution system, fostering equitable growth across all states.

0
Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform

By BNN Correspondents

South African Expatriates Return Home: Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

By Olalekan Adigun

Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals ...
@Business · 4 mins
Federal Reserve Hints at Policy Pivot, Fuels Rally in Precious Metals ...
heart comment 0
Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon’s Central Bank Amidst Economic Crisis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Banks Sever Ties with Lebanon's Central Bank Amidst Economic Crisis
The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look

By Geeta Pillai

The Rising Cost of Living in Western Australia: An In-Depth Look
Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Pontins Brean Sands: A Shift in Purpose Triggers Economic Concerns
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus

By Safak Costu

California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
2 mins
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
2 mins
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
2 mins
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
3 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
4 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
4 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
4 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
4 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
4 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app