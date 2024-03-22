Niger Junta Severs US Ties, Eyes Russia for Military Alliance Amid West's Diminishing Influence

Moscow is strategically advancing its influence in Niger as the military junta opts to sever its long-standing military cooperation with the United States, marking Russia's latest strategic move to enhance its presence in Africa. This development comes as Western military engagement in the region shows signs of waning, with the Nigerien military announcing the abrupt cessation of its agreement with the United States, although the full repercussions of this decision remain uncertain. Niger, a crucial ally of the West in combating jihadist forces in Africa's Sahel region, is now aligning more closely with Russia following the military's coup in July 2023 that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum, a move that has already prompted French forces to depart and forced Paris to significantly alter its regional strategy.

Moscow's Growing Influence in Africa

Since the coup, Russia has been actively working to establish a stronger military relationship with Niger, according to Christopher Faulkner, a professor at the US Naval War College. Despite apparent divisions within the Nigerien junta regarding an alliance with Moscow, Niger's foreign policy has increasingly distanced itself from Western allies, particularly following the junta's decision to halt cooperation with France. The departure of the last French soldiers in December left about 1,000 US troops in Niger, managing a $100 million desert drone base in the country's north. Additionally, Niamey's recent decree that military expenditures will no longer require oversight potentially facilitates less transparent deals with Russia, thereby bolstering the junta's position by diminishing transparency around defense spending.

Russian Presence in the Sahel

Russia's influence extends beyond Niger, with mercenaries from the Wagner group, now rebranded and under Kremlin control, operating in Mali and Burkina Faso, offering logistical and tactical support. The Wagner group's reorganization signifies a more formal acknowledgment of Russia's ambitions in the Sahel. Images on social media showing large groups of masked individuals, believed to be Russian mercenaries, outside the Russian embassy in the Central African Republic, underscore Russia's intent to establish a lasting presence in the region. This shift towards a more open Russian involvement contrasts with the earlier, more covert phase of influence, highlighting Moscow's commitment to its African ambitions.

Implications for US and Western Influence

The United States, concerned about losing critical military installations in Niger to the Russians, is seeking to maintain some level of security presence in the country, even as high-level US delegations engage in closed-door talks with Niamey. Meanwhile, France, having refused to recognize the junta, views the US's quick recognition of the military regime as a strategic misstep. The evolving situation in Niger, characterized by the country's pivot towards Russia and away from longstanding Western allies, not only represents a shift in the geopolitical landscape of Africa's Sahel region but also poses significant challenges for Western counterterrorism efforts and influence in the continent.