Niger Delta Leaders Urge President Tinubu: Allow Okuama Villagers Home Amid Rising Tensions

Niger Delta leaders have made a heartfelt plea to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to facilitate the return of displaced residents of Okuama, Delta State, who evacuated their homes approximately 12 days ago following a military operation triggered by the tragic killing of 17 soldiers. Amid fears of escalating communal conflicts and the shadow of cultism, these leaders are also advocating for a strategic approach to youth management by empowering traditional rulers.

Urgent Pleas for Humanitarian Consideration

Highlighting the dire situation, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, the Otota (prime minister) of the ancient Olomu Kingdom, and former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udom Ekpoudom, have both emphasized the critical need for swift government action. They argue that the continuous military presence and the restriction on the villagers' return are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, leaving many without shelter or sustenance. Akpomudje, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stressed that while the incident that led to the soldiers' deaths is condemnable, the innocent villagers should not be further punished by displacement.

Addressing the Underlying Issues

The leaders suggest that tackling cultism head-on and delegating more control to traditional rulers could be effective steps in preventing future violence. Ekpoudom pointed out that the government's current approach to cultism is insufficient, treating cultists with kid gloves instead of as criminals. He advocates for a stricter stance on armed cultism, equating it to armed robbery or murder due to its violent nature and the harm it inflicts on communities.

Political Undertones and Calls for Dialogue

Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd.), a former Deputy Director of Defence Administration, noted the political dimensions of the Okuama killings, suggesting that many militants in the region have ties to politicians in power. This complex web of affiliations, he warns, threatens to plunge President Tinubu into a multifaceted battle against terrorism and political violence. Meanwhile, sources hint at a looming clash between Gbekebor and Ophorigbala communities, underscoring the volatile mix of territorial disputes and armed militancy that plagues the region.

As the situation in Delta State continues to unfold, the calls for President Tinubu's intervention highlight a crucial juncture for his administration. Will the government heed these pleas, address the root causes of unrest, and foster a climate of peace and stability? Or will the cycle of violence and displacement persist, deepening the crisis in the Niger Delta? Only time, and the actions of those in power, will tell.