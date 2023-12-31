Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

In a bold declaration of unity and sovereignty, the Prime Ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali announced the formation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The move represents not just a commitment to shared future between these nations but also a significant departure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This shift is accompanied by an increasing distance from ECOWAS, particularly following multiple military coups since 2020 in each of these nations leading to tense relations.

Announcement amid Withdrawal of French Troops

The announcement of the AES comes in the wake of the full withdrawal of French troops from Niger and the severing of military ties with France by the juntas.

This decision has considerably impacted France’s influence in the region and presented challenges to international efforts aimed at addressing the enduring insurgency in the Sahel. The AES, however, is focused on enhancing security, political, and economic collaboration among its member nations.

Interwoven Destinies and Military Integration

Speaking at a joint press conference in Niamey, the capital of Niger, Burkinabe Premier Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela stressed the intertwined destinies of the three countries and the importance of controlling their own future.

Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga highlighted the high level of military integration between the three nations, a fact that has caused concern among some observers.

Concerns Over Increasing Violence

Despite the formation of this new alliance, violence has reportedly increased in Mali and Burkina Faso since the military takeovers, as noted by the US-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED. Nevertheless, the specifics of the AES and future plans remain largely undisclosed.

Niger’s Premier Ali Lamine Zeine noted that all future cooperation would be trilateral, indicating a move towards more integrated operations among the three countries.