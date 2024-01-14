en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Interviews

Nigel Farage’s Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Nigel Farage’s Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics

Recent polls indicate a burgeoning public desire for Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader, to re-enter the British political arena. As per polling data and public sentiment, some are even suggesting he could be a viable contender for the position of Prime Minister. This sentiment is a testament to a potential shift in the UK’s political landscape, which has been traditionally dominated by a two-party system with the Conservatives (Tories) and Labour Party.

Unearthing the ‘Farage Effect’

A poll conducted in Clacton-on-Sea, often viewed as a bellwether constituency, was designed to test the so-called ‘Farage effect.’ The results revealed that if Farage were to stand as a candidate, he could potentially win by a margin of 10 points. This data hints at a transformational impact Farage could have on the general election. Reform UK, Farage’s political party, could potentially disrupt the long-standing dynamic in UK politics, with local political activists pushing for Farage to become a Reform UK candidate.

A Shift in Power?

Millionaire businessman Arron Banks, a vocal Farage supporter, opines that there is a palpable public appetite for political change. Banks believes that Farage’s return to frontline politics could trigger an ‘extinction-level event’ for the Conservative party. A list of potential Tory MPs who may defect to join Farage’s ranks has been drawn up by Reform UK, further indicating a potential shift in power.

Public Sentiment and Farage’s Potential

Almost half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 believe Nigel Farage would be a more competent prime minister than Rishi Sunak, according to recent polls. This public sentiment, coupled with Farage’s potential victory in a constituency formerly held by UKIP, underscores a possible political upheaval. Richard Holden, the Conservative chairman, has warned his party of this potential shift. In essence, Farage’s return to politics could challenge the traditional major parties’ long-standing dominance and herald a new era in British politics.

0
Interviews Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Interviews

See more
4 hours ago
Tata Consumer's Strategic Expansion: Exclusive Insights from CEO Sunil Dsouza
In an exclusive interview, Sunil Dsouza, CEO of Tata Consumer, has shed light on the company’s recent acquisitions of Chings and Organic India. The acquisitions, worth Rs 7,000 crore, mark a significant strategic expansion of Tata Consumer’s product portfolio and are expected to solidify the company’s status as a leading player in the Fast-Moving Consumer
Tata Consumer's Strategic Expansion: Exclusive Insights from CEO Sunil Dsouza
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
17 hours ago
Vivek Ramaswamy Conducts Fox News Interview from a Gas Station Amid Blizzard
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
17 hours ago
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
Tommy Tiernan Explores the Intricacies of BDSM with Empowerment Coach Erica Storm
5 hours ago
Tommy Tiernan Explores the Intricacies of BDSM with Empowerment Coach Erica Storm
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
6 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
Neve Campbell Open to 'Scream' Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty
16 hours ago
Neve Campbell Open to 'Scream' Return Amidst Franchise Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
25 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
25 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
26 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
26 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
26 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
27 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
27 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
27 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
27 mins
Detroit Pistons' Strategic Move to Boost Financial Flexibility
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app