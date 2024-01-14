Nigel Farage’s Potential Political Return Could Defeat Conservatives, Survey Suggests

Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, could potentially win by a 10-point margin over a Conservative candidate in the next general election, if he stood as a candidate for the Reform UK party, according to a recent survey. This revelation could stimulate his supporters to advocate for his return to the political scene.

The Poll and Its Implications

The poll, commissioned by Arron Banks and conducted by Survation, was carried out in the Essex constituency of Clacton. It revealed that Farage could secure 37% of the vote, compared to the 27% for the Conservative incumbent. Further illustrating the public’s desire for change, the Reform Party has reached 10% in the polls. The constituency, which voted 70% for Brexit, is the only seat UKIP has won at a general election, making this a significant development.

Farage’s Potential Return

Speculation about Farage’s return to frontline politics has been gaining momentum since his third-place finish on the reality TV show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Farage, currently the honorary president of the Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, has not definitively ruled out a comeback as the party leader. The likelihood of his return could be bolstered by the poll’s results.

Threat to the Conservative Party

Reform UK is reportedly compiling a list of potential Tory MPs who may defect to join its ranks. The party aims to attract former Tory and UKIP voters disillusioned with the Conservative policy on immigration and years of internal disputes. The poll found that nearly as many former Tory voters are considering supporting Reform as they are Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. This could potentially result in a loss of as many as 30 seats for the Tories. Arron Banks stated that the poll demonstrated the possibility of Farage breaking into the Westminster cartel and claimed that Reform was ‘threatening to cause an extinction-level event for the Conservative Party.’