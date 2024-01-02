en English
Elections

Nigel Farage Slams UK Asylum Policy, Considers Role in Next Election

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Nigel Farage Slams UK Asylum Policy, Considers Role in Next Election

In a pointed critique of the United Kingdom’s asylum policy, political stalwart Nigel Farage has taken aim at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Conservative government for their handling of asylum seeker applications. Farage lambasted the authorities for rushing through claims, resulting in the granting of asylum to over 50,000 individuals—a move he regards as a significant failure.

Farage Considers Active Role in Upcoming Election

Reports suggest that Farage, known for his leadership roles in both the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Brexit Party, is considering a more active participation in the impending general election. His involvement could potentially see him spearheading the election campaign for the Reform Party, despite not assuming the role of party leader. Current Reform leader Richard Tice has hinted at potentially stepping down, a move that could trigger a leadership election within the party.

Reform Party Strategy: Targeting Tory and Labour Voters

The Reform Party’s strategy for the forthcoming election involves targeting both Conservative and Labour voters, with special emphasis on constituencies dissatisfied with the current Tory leadership. This approach builds upon the Reform Party’s previous alliance with the Conservatives during the 2019 election—an alliance that played a significant role in securing Boris Johnson’s victory. However, no such pact is in place for the upcoming election, and the growing presence of the Reform Party in the polls poses a potential threat to the Conservative Party.

Impact on Other Political Parties

Conservative Deputy Chair Lee Anderson has expressed concern over the impact of the Reform Party’s rising popularity, warning that it could deprive the Tories of seats and pave the way for a Labour government. On the other hand, the Liberal Democrats perceive a possible opportunity in Reform’s appeal to Conservative voters. A shift to the right forced by the Reform Party could estrange centrist voters, potentially benefiting the Lib Dems in affluent southern constituencies.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

