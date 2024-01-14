en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery

On the back of a pressing economic situation, Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has announced an initiative to conduct a Public Assets Enumeration and Valuation and develop an asset register. The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has responded with strong support for the initiative and readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government in its implementation. The announcement came during a press conference at the 3rd Statutory meeting of the NIESV Council held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

NIESV’s Support for Public Asset Management

Johnbull Amayaevbo, the President of NIESV, emphasized the profound economic benefits of improved public asset management. He pointed out the current state of public assets in the country—unaudited, unsupervised, and unregulated—has been a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economic challenges. Amayaevbo advocated for a thorough enumeration and valuation of public assets, proposing that Estate Surveyors and Valuers should be entrusted with this responsibility.

Unlocking Trillions of Naira through Asset Recovery

Amayaevbo envisions that appropriate asset management could facilitate the recovery of trillions of naira worth of stolen and dormant public assets, both within and outside Nigeria. He sees this as a crucial opportunity to transform these assets into robust engines of economic recovery and growth. The NIESV president expressed the Institution’s readiness to assist the Federal Government in this significant endeavor, with all branches across the country set to participate.

Transparency: A Core Principle

While expressing the NIESV’s commitment to the initiative, Amayaevbo stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the process. He advocates for the publication of a detailed inventory of public assets in a register that should be accessible to the public. In the same vein, he highlighted the need for deliberate actions to avert the misappropriation of government assets. He also urged caution to preserve the Institution’s reputation, especially considering that some assets may be subjects of litigation.

0
Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
15 mins ago
How China's Persistent Consumer Price Decline Has Affected Consumer Stocks
China’s economic landscape has been marred by a persistent slump in consumer prices, marking a three-month consecutive drop in December and setting a record for the longest decline since 2009. The dip in prices mirrors the underlying weak consumer demand, grim job prospects, and an ongoing downturn in the property market, all of which have
How China's Persistent Consumer Price Decline Has Affected Consumer Stocks
Polish Traders Adjust Monetary Policy Expectations Amid Inflation Warnings
25 mins ago
Polish Traders Adjust Monetary Policy Expectations Amid Inflation Warnings
Skyrocketing Salaries Required for Home Ownership Amid Rising Home Prices
26 mins ago
Skyrocketing Salaries Required for Home Ownership Amid Rising Home Prices
U.S. Economy Experiencing Disinflation as Price Increases Slow
18 mins ago
U.S. Economy Experiencing Disinflation as Price Increases Slow
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil
22 mins ago
Global Rice Crisis: India's Export Bans Stir Market Turmoil
Recession Probability Drops, but Slow Economic Growth on the Horizon
23 mins ago
Recession Probability Drops, but Slow Economic Growth on the Horizon
Latest Headlines
World News
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
3 mins
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
5 mins
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
8 mins
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
9 mins
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
10 mins
Sydney Father's Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali: An Act of Generosity Amidst Grief
Country Singer Jelly Roll Steps Up for '5K by May' Challenge and Fentanyl Advocacy
10 mins
Country Singer Jelly Roll Steps Up for '5K by May' Challenge and Fentanyl Advocacy
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
12 mins
Keir Starmer Makes Strong Commitment to Child Safety and Combating Antisemitism
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
13 mins
Basketball Africa League Struggles: The Challenges of Sports Expansion
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
14 mins
Global Playbook Eyes 2024: Spotlight on WEF Davos and Climate Talks
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
32 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app