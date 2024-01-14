NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery

On the back of a pressing economic situation, Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has announced an initiative to conduct a Public Assets Enumeration and Valuation and develop an asset register. The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has responded with strong support for the initiative and readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government in its implementation. The announcement came during a press conference at the 3rd Statutory meeting of the NIESV Council held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

NIESV’s Support for Public Asset Management

Johnbull Amayaevbo, the President of NIESV, emphasized the profound economic benefits of improved public asset management. He pointed out the current state of public assets in the country—unaudited, unsupervised, and unregulated—has been a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economic challenges. Amayaevbo advocated for a thorough enumeration and valuation of public assets, proposing that Estate Surveyors and Valuers should be entrusted with this responsibility.

Unlocking Trillions of Naira through Asset Recovery

Amayaevbo envisions that appropriate asset management could facilitate the recovery of trillions of naira worth of stolen and dormant public assets, both within and outside Nigeria. He sees this as a crucial opportunity to transform these assets into robust engines of economic recovery and growth. The NIESV president expressed the Institution’s readiness to assist the Federal Government in this significant endeavor, with all branches across the country set to participate.

Transparency: A Core Principle

While expressing the NIESV’s commitment to the initiative, Amayaevbo stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the process. He advocates for the publication of a detailed inventory of public assets in a register that should be accessible to the public. In the same vein, he highlighted the need for deliberate actions to avert the misappropriation of government assets. He also urged caution to preserve the Institution’s reputation, especially considering that some assets may be subjects of litigation.