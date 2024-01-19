NICSI Cancels Surveillance Equipment Tender Following ECI Objections

The Indian National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) has retracted a tender originally issued for the procurement and installation of surveillance equipment, including drones and facial recognition technologies. This abrupt cancellation follows objections by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The issuing of the tender, done without the necessary ECI nod, was a considerable mistake, given the sensitive nature of the equipment intended for use in election-related operations.

ECI's Intervention

The ECI's intervention underscores the significance of regulatory oversight in election monitoring, and the importance of privacy protection for citizens during elections. The tender, which was primarily for the deployment of surveillance tools like drones and facial recognition technology during elections and examinations, was nullified after the objections were raised.

Internet Freedom Foundation's Critique

The tender also faced criticism from the Internet Freedom Foundation, a group championing online freedoms and privacy. They highlighted the potential harms involved in election surveillance, including potential privacy infringements and a possible deterrent effect on the democratic process.

Implications of Tender Cancellation

The cancellation of the tender is a direct response to these concerns and the ECI's disapproval. It signals an understanding of the delicate nature of election monitoring and the necessity for suitable regulatory oversight. This move will likely have a significant impact on future actions related to election surveillance, stressing the need for thorough examination and approval processes.