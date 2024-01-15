Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican

In a significant development, the Nicaraguan government has expelled 19 clergymen, including a prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to the Vatican. The move, seen as a controversial silencing of voices critical of the government, has sparked intense discussion globally.

Discreet Expulsion of Clergymen

The expelled clergymen included Bishop Isidoro Mora, 15 priests, and two seminarians, who had been detained in Nicaragua. The Nicaraguan government expressed gratitude towards Pope Francis and other Church members for facilitating the clergymen’s transfer to the Vatican discreetly. Yet, it refrained from providing specific reasons for the arrests or any allegations of crimes committed by them.

Alvarez: A Vocal Critic of Ortega

Bishop Rolando Alvarez has been a vocal opponent of the Nicaraguan government’s actions during the 2018 protests. Alvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa, was convicted of treason and sentenced to a 26-year prison term earlier this year. His ousting from Nicaragua is viewed as an attempt by the Ortega administration to silence one of its most prominent critics.

Ortega’s Accusations Against Church Leaders

President Ortega has previously accused church leaders of attempting to overthrow his government. The expulsion of the clergymen, therefore, raises questions about the freedom of expression in Nicaragua and the extent to which the government will go to stifle dissent. While the family members of the expelled clergy see this as a relief, it further exacerbates concerns about the democratic integrity of the nation.