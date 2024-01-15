en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nicaragua

Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Nicaragua Expels 19 Clergymen, Including Critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to Vatican

In a significant development, the Nicaraguan government has expelled 19 clergymen, including a prominent critic of President Daniel Ortega, Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, to the Vatican. The move, seen as a controversial silencing of voices critical of the government, has sparked intense discussion globally.

Discreet Expulsion of Clergymen

The expelled clergymen included Bishop Isidoro Mora, 15 priests, and two seminarians, who had been detained in Nicaragua. The Nicaraguan government expressed gratitude towards Pope Francis and other Church members for facilitating the clergymen’s transfer to the Vatican discreetly. Yet, it refrained from providing specific reasons for the arrests or any allegations of crimes committed by them.

Alvarez: A Vocal Critic of Ortega

Bishop Rolando Alvarez has been a vocal opponent of the Nicaraguan government’s actions during the 2018 protests. Alvarez, the bishop of Matagalpa, was convicted of treason and sentenced to a 26-year prison term earlier this year. His ousting from Nicaragua is viewed as an attempt by the Ortega administration to silence one of its most prominent critics.

Ortega’s Accusations Against Church Leaders

President Ortega has previously accused church leaders of attempting to overthrow his government. The expulsion of the clergymen, therefore, raises questions about the freedom of expression in Nicaragua and the extent to which the government will go to stifle dissent. While the family members of the expelled clergy see this as a relief, it further exacerbates concerns about the democratic integrity of the nation.

0
Nicaragua Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nicaragua

See more
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 days ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
1 min
Hansen Nichols: A Tribute to the Late 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Star
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
1 min
Newcastle United's Performance and Angel Correa's Transitions: A Dive into Football's Complex Realities
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
2 mins
Religion and Politics Intersect: Ashwini Kumar Choubey on the Role of Ram Reverence
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
3 mins
India Outpaces China in Nepal's Hydropower Sector Following 2018 Policy Shift
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
3 mins
Blacklist Rivalry's Gabbi Asserts Strong Team Chemistry Amidst Recent Losses
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
6 mins
Interplay of Global Politics, Economics and the Position of Uganda
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
6 mins
Drone Captures Thrilling Jallikattu Competition in Madurai's Avaniyapuram Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
10 mins
Study Links Antipsychotic Drugs Quetiapine and Haloperidol to Increased Cardiac Risks
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
11 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app