en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public’s Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Niall Ferguson Criticizes American Public’s Reluctance to Support Foreign Military Interventions

Renowned Scottish historian and Hoover Institution Fellow, Niall Ferguson, recently sparked debate with his criticism of the American public’s growing reluctance to support foreign military interventions. In a column for Bloomberg, he compared the current American disinterest in overseas military engagement with the willingness of 19th-century Britons to participate in the imperial project.

Understanding Public Reluctance

Ferguson highlighted the fact that a majority of Republican voters and a significant portion of Independents now favor domestic investment over supporting freedom and democracy abroad. This shift in public sentiment, he argued, has led to a lackluster commitment to the War on Terror and the Iraq War. Drawing parallels to the situation in Ukraine, he expressed concern over the public’s impatience with supporting the conflict financially and materially.

The Financial Perspective

Paul Krugman of the New York Times echoed Ferguson’s sentiments, downplaying the financial aid to Ukraine as a mere fraction of the U.S. GDP and federal spending. However, both Ferguson and Krugman’s views seem to disregard the American public’s wariness of military spending and interventions, born out of the nation’s grueling experiences in Vietnam and Iraq.

The Advocacy for Military Power

Alongside his colleagues at the Hoover Institution, Ferguson advocates for the use of military power to defend and advance U.S. interests. In their view, the public’s resistance to this strategy is unfounded or, worse, treacherous. However, recent election results suggest a different narrative. The American electorate, in electing Barack Obama and Donald Trump, who both campaigned on anti-war platforms, appears to have rejected the idea of colonial-style interventions.

The Way Forward?

However, the article also proposes a shift in military strategy. It discusses the need for the US to redeploy its troops from Syria and Iraq to a safer position offshore, allowing the fight against ISIS to be led by local belligerents. The author argues that military decisions should be guided by American interests, not the desires of foreign nations like Iran. Citing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as a success in reducing political violence and curbing the threat of mass casualty attacks by ISIS, the article suggests a similar approach could be applied to Syria and Iraq.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master's Programmes

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Pivotal Year for Sustainability Amidst Political Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq's Struggle with Violent Extremism: A Comprehensive Report

By Momen Zellmi

New Rules for Non-Immigrant Visa Applications Announced by the US Department of State

By Bijay Laxmi

Riot Games Contemplates Opening Doors to Third-Party Tournaments ...
@International Relations · 23 mins
Riot Games Contemplates Opening Doors to Third-Party Tournaments ...
heart comment 0
Adapting Legal Frameworks for Digital Disputes: Insights from Arab UNCITRAL Day

By Quadri Adejumo

Adapting Legal Frameworks for Digital Disputes: Insights from Arab UNCITRAL Day
Pakistan’s Updated Customs Act 1969: Striving for Accuracy and Fairness

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Updated Customs Act 1969: Striving for Accuracy and Fairness
Australia’s MAPW Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Arms Trade Amid Gaza Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's MAPW Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Arms Trade Amid Gaza Crisis
Trinseo PLC: A Plunge of 63% in Stock Price Raises Sustainability Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Trinseo PLC: A Plunge of 63% in Stock Price Raises Sustainability Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
32 seconds
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
36 seconds
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
39 seconds
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
2 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
2 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
2 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
2 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
2 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app