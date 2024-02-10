NIA Raids Unmask Terror Funding Network in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive move to dismantle the nefarious activities of the proscribed organization Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed coordinated raids across 15 locations on February 10, 2024. The meticulously planned operation resulted in the confiscation of over 20 lakh Indian Rupees (INR) and numerous incriminating documents and digital devices.

A Web of Deceit: Terror Funding under the Guise of Charity

The NIA's investigation, which commenced on February 5, 2021, unveiled a chilling reality: despite being banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since February 2019, JeI continued to engage in terrorist and secessionist activities in the region. The agency discovered that JeI members had been raising funds under the pretense of charity donations, including Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly for welfare activities.

However, the NIA found that these funds were being diverted to support violent and secessionist activities. The organization was also involved in recruiting and motivating the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to join its secessionist cause.

The Raids: Unraveling the Tapestry of Terror Funding

The NIA, in close collaboration with central and state security forces, carried out raids in various districts, including Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam, Jammu, and Anantnag. The operation targeted places associated with JeI, such as a private school and the residences of former JeI chiefs.

During the raids, the NIA seized a staggering sum of 20 lakh INR in cash, along with incriminating materials like documents and digital devices. These materials are believed to be linked to the activities of JeI and its associated trusts.

The Unmasked Conduits: JeI's Role in Funding other Terrorist Groups

The NIA's investigations revealed an alarming connection: the funds raised by JeI were being funneled to other proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) via organized networks of JeI cadres.

The agency has already chargesheeted four individuals in relation to this case, and the investigations are ongoing.

As the NIA continues to unravel the tapestry of motives, histories, and potential futures, it is evident that the fight against terror funding and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir is far from over. The recent raids serve as a stark reminder that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice and the preservation of peace and security in the region.