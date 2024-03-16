NHRC Blames Federal Policing Failure for Kaduna School Abductions, Calls for State Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has pinpointed the inadequacy of Nigeria's federal policing system as the primary cause behind the recent abduction of 286 students and teachers from two schools in Kaduna, marking a stark highlight in the country's ongoing security crisis. This revelation was made by NHRC's Executive Secretary, Anthony Ojukwu, during a stakeholders' dialogue on state police, shedding light on the systemic flaws that have left vast swathes of the population vulnerable.

Advertisment

According to Ojukwu, the root of this security lapse lies in a policing system that, from its inception, was designed to protect colonial tax interests and, post-independence, continued to safeguard the elite at the expense of the general populace. This systemic bias has resulted in a gross misallocation of policing resources, with a significant portion of the force dedicated to the security of affluent individuals, leaving ordinary citizens exposed to threats like those seen in Kaduna.

Advocating for State Police

In response to this crisis, Ojukwu has strongly advocated for the introduction of state police as a means to bolster local security measures and counteract the rising tide of banditry and kidnappings. He argues that the federal police's historical baggage and current operational failures necessitate a radical overhaul, suggesting that a locally controlled police force could be more responsive to the specific security needs of Nigeria's diverse communities.

However, this proposition is not without its detractors. Prof. Etannibi Alemika, a criminology expert, cautions against the potential for state police forces to become instruments of local political power, potentially exacerbating existing biases and inequalities.