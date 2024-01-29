NHCP Denies Clearance to Gatchalian's Manila Bay Reclamation Project

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has recently denied clearance for the Manila Bay reclamation project. This project, backed by businessman William Gatchalian, was found to be in non-compliance with mandated conditions. This decision comes as a blow to the joint venture between the city of Manila and Gatchalian's Chinese-supported group, as they failed to maintain the required 250-meter buffer zone from historical sites along Manila Bay.

Claims of Compliance Debunked

While Waterfront's Executive Vice President, Brando R. Bulosan, has claimed adherence to the distance requirements, the NHCP has upheld its decision. The Commission clarified that adjustments made by the Navy regarding easements are not relevant to NHCP's conditions. These conditions primarily include regulating structures along the bay, allocating land for a public promenade, and maintaining the historical integrity of Manila Bay's shoreline.

Family Advocacy and Conflict of Interest

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, son of William Gatchalian, and his brother Gilbert "Bebong" Gatchalian faced scrutiny for advocating for the project. Their involvement, however, has raised eyebrows over potential conflicts of interest.

Previous Halts and International Concerns

This is not the first time reclamation projects in the area, including Waterfront's, have faced obstacles. President Marcos halted several efforts last August due to concerns raised by the US Embassy and the involvement of the blacklisted China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC). The CCCC is linked to controversial activities in the South China Sea, adding an international dimension to the ongoing debate.