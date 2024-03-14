NGT Orders Fresh Probe on Ludhiana Gas Leak: Focus on Acid Discharge by Electroplating Plants

Following the tragic incident that led to the death of 11 individuals, including two children, from a toxic gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken significant steps towards uncovering the root cause of the disaster. The NGT panel, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has ordered the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to submit a detailed report on the quantity of acid being discharged into the sewer system within two months, shedding light on the potentially hazardous practices of local electroplating plants.

Investigation Reinitiated

The NGT's decision comes after the rejection of an initial probe report submitted in October last year, which was termed "inconclusive" and "not convincing" by the tribunal. This led to the formation of a reconstituted probe committee, which included the joint secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The committee's findings suggested that the gas leak resulted from sewer gas leakage/emission, with high levels of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) detected, likely generated due to anaerobic conditions in the sewer lines exacerbated by organic content from nearby small slaughterhouses and eateries.

Concerns Over Acid Discharge

Further complicating the investigation, a letter received by the NGT disclosed that a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Ludhiana, operated by M/s JBR Company and handling effluent discharge from electroplating factories across Punjab, was found to be disposing of around 500,000 liters of untreated effluents into the sewers daily. This revelation, coupled with findings of exceedingly low pH levels in the sewer water, pointed towards the discharge of a significant quantity of acid, raising serious environmental and health concerns.

Implications and Next Steps

This directive from the NGT to the PPCB marks a critical step towards addressing the environmental hazards posed by industrial effluent discharge. By focusing on the role of the CETP and the practices of electroplating plants, the investigation aims not only to prevent future tragedies but also to hold accountable those responsible for endangering public health and the environment. The outcome of this probe could lead to stricter regulations and oversight of industrial waste management practices in Punjab and beyond.

As the community of Ludhiana waits for answers and justice, this case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of neglecting environmental protection measures. It underscores the importance of rigorous enforcement of pollution control norms to safeguard public health and preserve the ecological integrity of our urban environments.