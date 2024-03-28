NGT Denies Extension for PM Modi's Armoured Vehicles Amid Diesel Ban, Cites Pollution Laws

In a landmark decision, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to extend the registration of three diesel-run armoured vehicles, integral to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, emphasizing the adherence to environmental laws over security logistics. This move underscores the NGT's commitment to combat pollution, aligning with the Supreme Court's directive to ban diesel vehicles over 10 years old in the Delhi NCR region, putting an unexpected spotlight on the intersection of security protocols and environmental policies.

Strict Adherence to Environmental Laws

The NGT's ruling came after the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, sought an exemption for the three armoured vehicles citing their low mileage and critical security role. Manufactured by French carmaker Renault in 2013 and brought into service in December 2014, these vehicles are equipped with advanced security features, including a 4.76 litre, turbocharged diesel engine. Despite their specialized capabilities and minimal use over the years, the NGT highlighted their BS-III certification, which falls short of current environmental standards, leading to the denial of the registration extension request.

Impact on Security Measures and Environmental Policies

This decision not only impacts the logistical operations of the SPG but also sends a strong message regarding the uncompromising stance of Indian authorities on environmental protection. The vehicles, known for their ability to carry significant payload and personnel while providing exceptional security, now face obsolescence due to regulatory standards aimed at reducing pollution. This scenario presents a unique challenge to security agencies, prompting a reevaluation of vehicle procurement strategies within the confines of environmental legislation.

Broader Implications for Government and Public

The NGT's decision marks a significant moment in India's environmental governance, demonstrating that even the most critical government functions are not exempt from the country's pollution control laws. It encourages a shift towards more sustainable practices across all sectors, including national security. As the debate around this decision unfolds, it will likely catalyze discussions on balancing essential security needs with environmental sustainability, potentially influencing vehicle standards and procurement policies for government agencies nationwide.

This ruling not only reaffirms India's commitment to combating pollution but also sets a precedent for the prioritization of environmental health over operational convenience, even at the highest levels of government. As the country continues to grapple with severe pollution challenges, such decisions underscore the importance of innovative and sustainable solutions in addressing environmental and security objectives.