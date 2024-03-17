NGO Council of Kenya Urges Lowered Fares Amid Reduced Fuel Prices, Easing Cost of Living

The Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Council of Kenya, led by Chairman Stephen Kipchumba Cheboi, has issued a call to action for transport operators across the country. This follows the recent announcement by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) detailing a significant reduction in fuel prices, effective from March 15 to April 14, 2024. The NGO Council's move underscores a wider push for the benefits of decreased fuel costs to trickle down to everyday Kenyans, particularly in the realm of public transportation.

With the official statement released by the EPRA revealing a notable decrease in the prices of Super Petrol by Ksh.7.21, Diesel by Ksh.5.09, and Kerosene by Ksh.4.49, the NGO Council sees an opportune moment for Matatu and bus operators to lower their fares accordingly. "The NGO Council of Kenya has welcomed the decision by the Government to reduce the rates of fuel which will help the country in the reduction of living among the citizens," stated Chairman Cheboi, emphasizing the direct impact of fuel prices on the cost of living and the economy at large. He further urged public transport sectors to align their fare structures with the new fuel rates, in a bid to offer immediate financial relief to commuters.

Wider Economic Implications

Chairman Cheboi didn't stop at public transport; he extended his appeal to producers of basic goods and services. Given that transportation costs significantly influence the price of essential commodities, the NGO Council hopes that the reduction in fuel prices will also lead to lowered costs for basic goods. This is particularly crucial in a country where even slight fluctuations in fuel prices can have a profound effect on the economy and the daily lives of its citizens. By advocating for this trickle-down effect, the NGO Council aims to foster an environment where the benefits of governmental fiscal policies are felt by the widest possible swath of the population.

The NGO Council's appeal to transport operators and producers of essential goods is a call to solidarity and responsibility during a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges. It underscores the role of strategic partnerships and collective action in ensuring that governmental efforts to ease economic burdens are not in vain. As the new fuel prices take effect, the coming weeks will be critical in observing how these sectors respond to the NGO Council's call. The potential for this initiative to bring about a positive change in the daily lives of Kenyans is significant, setting a precedent for how public and private sectors can collaborate towards common goals.