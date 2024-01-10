en English
Politics

Ngizwe Mchunu Warns Julius Malema Against EFF’s Election Manifesto Launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Ngizwe Mchunu Warns Julius Malema Against EFF’s Election Manifesto Launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, has issued a stern warning to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, over the upcoming EFF’s election manifesto launch.

The event is scheduled for February 10, 2024, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. In a dramatic and direct statement, Mchunu indicated that Malema will only be able to access the stadium over his ‘dead body’.

Triggering Incidents

This hostility from Mchunu stems from a recent incident where the EFF pressured JAC Motors in Port Shepstone to terminate Mchunu’s vehicle sponsorship deal. The reason for this pressure was a video in which Mchunu claimed that KwaZulu-Natal belongs to the AmaZulu.

He also questioned Malema’s leadership for addressing Zulu people in English instead of isiZulu. The EFF accused Mchunu of promoting tribalism, leading to JAC Motors cutting ties with him and retrieving their vehicle after he refused to apologize.

Response from Malema

Dismissing Mchunu’s actions as a mistake made in excitement, Malema responded by acknowledging that while Mchunu may be trying to support his family, he went about it in the wrong manner.

Despite the heated exchange and public display of differences, Malema expressed a willingness to embrace Mchunu regardless of his statements, underscoring that he has no issue with him.

A Political Feud

The escalating feud between Ngizwe Mchunu and Julius Malema has become a topic of national interest. Stemming from Malema’s attempts to enlist Mchunu’s allegiance for the EFF, which Mchunu refused, the feud involves allegations of tribalism and political manipulation.

The repercussions have extended to Mchunu’s loss of a car sponsorship deal. Mchunu has further accused Malema of trying to use him to gain more votes in KwaZulu-Natal, warning him against hosting the EFF manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium and claiming that he is in charge of the province.

0
Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

