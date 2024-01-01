Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure

In an earnest call to action, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has counseled the current Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, underlining the imperative to concentrate on strengthening security and executing significant road construction and restoration projects in the state.

Reflections on Past Tenure

Ngige reminisced about his own term as governor, proudly remarking on the durability of the roads he commissioned, which continue to serve well two decades later. This stands in stark contrast to the roads built by his predecessors which have deteriorated over time. He stressed the importance of adopting a maintenance culture for infrastructure, akin to preventive measures in medicine, to ensure longevity and cost-effectiveness.

Addressing the Ojoto Community

Speaking at the second Ofala festival of the Ojoto community’s traditional ruler, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, Ngige urged Soludo to mend the worn-out roads and construct new ones to deliver the benefits of democracy to the citizens. He critiqued some state governors for misappropriating security votes, funds intended to enhance the state’s security apparatus, accusing them of treating these allocations as personal funds.

Link Between Security and Prosperity

Having acknowledged Soludo’s efforts in security, Ngige pressed him to intensify these, emphasizing the intricate relationship between security and prosperity due to the impacts on economic activities. He pointed out the disruption caused in the South-East zone by the sit-at-home orders and criminal activities linked to the agitation led by Nnamdi Kanu.