NGF and NYSC Join Forces to Combat Nigeria's Rising Out-of-School Children Crisis

Nigeria's Governors Forum (NGF) has announced a partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to address the escalating issue of out-of-school children, estimated at 20 million. With a significant focus on girl child education, this collaboration aims to recruit volunteer advocates across all 774 local government areas, aiming to significantly reduce this number by enhancing enrollment rates and community engagement.

Strategic Mobilization for Education

The initiative, spearheaded by the NGF's Education Advisor, Dr. Ebenezer Leo The Great, seeks to leverage the NYSC's reach and influence by engaging corps members as girl child education volunteer advocates. These volunteers will play a crucial role in grassroots mobilization, collaborating closely with community stakeholders to promote the importance of education and facilitate increased school enrollments. Financial empowerment for these volunteers will be provided by the NGF, individual states, and the governors' wives, ensuring a robust support system for their advocacy efforts.

Building a Sustainable Future

In addition to advocacy, the NGF is contemplating the establishment of a Trust Fund aimed at providing scholarships to children, with a particular emphasis on the girl child. This strategic approach not only addresses immediate enrollment challenges but also lays a foundation for long-term educational sustainability. By focusing on foundational literacy and increasing primary school enrollment, the NGF and NYSC collaboration aspires to make a tangible impact on reducing the number of out-of-school children nationwide.

Comprehensive Support System

The initiative will also see the involvement of First Ladies and Commissioners of Education in each state, who will support the Girl Child Ambassadors and Volunteer Advocates in their duties. This comprehensive support system underscores the collaborative effort required to tackle such a significant challenge. With the Federal Government's commitment to reintegrating millions of out-of-school children back into the educational system by 2027, these collective efforts mark a critical step forward in addressing one of Nigeria's most pressing educational crises.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with this daunting challenge, the partnership between the NGF and NYSC, bolstered by support from various governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, offers a beacon of hope. Through strategic mobilization, advocacy, and financial support, there is a renewed optimism for a future where every Nigerian child has access to free, compulsory, and quality education, paving the way for a brighter, more educated generation.