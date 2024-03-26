NGE Calls for Action on Insecurity, Urges Release of Abducted Editor, Commends Enugu Gov's Projects

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has voiced deep concerns over the escalating insecurity plaguing the nation and has called on the government to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and property. Highlighting the abduction of FirstNews Newspaper Editor, Segun Olatunji, by individuals in military attire, the Guild demands immediate action for his release, underscoring the critical role of the media in democracy. Additionally, the NGE has lauded Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu for his transformative projects, emphasizing the importance of sustaining these initiatives for long-term benefits.

Advertisment

Escalating Insecurity and Media Freedom

With Nigeria grappling with increasing security challenges, the NGE has pinpointed the abduction of Segun Olatunji as a stark violation of media freedom, urging the government to ensure his prompt release. The Guild stresses the essential function of the press in holding the government accountable and warns against actions that could stifle journalistic efforts under a democratic regime. The recent ambush and killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State, followed by alleged military revenge, has also been highlighted as a concerning development, with a call for thorough investigations and accountability.

Economic Strain and Inflation Surge

Advertisment

The Guild has linked the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, evidenced by a significant inflation rate jump from 29.90% in January to 31.70% in February, to the security crisis, subsidy removal, and currency devaluation. While acknowledging measures by the Central Bank of Nigeria to stabilize the Naira, the NGE urges long-term solutions to alleviate the economic hardships faced by Nigerians. The editors commend the resilience of the media amidst these challenges and call for responsible journalism that does not inadvertently fuel terrorism.

Commendation for Government Initiatives

The NGE has expressed appreciation for the conducive environment provided by the Enugu State government for its meeting, noting the impactful and revolutionary projects initiated by Governor Peter Mbah. These projects span education, health, water provision, and road infrastructure, showing promise for significant improvements in the state's development trajectory. The Guild encourages the governor to persist with these efforts and calls on other state governments to adopt similar proactive measures in addressing the well-being and security of their citizens.

The NGE's call to action underlines the critical nexus between security, governance, and economic stability, urging concerted efforts from all levels of government to address the multifaceted challenges confronting Nigeria.