Ngāi Tahu Announces Ben Bateman as Interim CEO, Succeeding Arihia Bennett

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has officially named Ben Bateman as its Interim Kaihautū (CEO), following Arihia Bennett's departure after 12 years of exemplary leadership. Justin Tipa, Kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga, highlighted Bateman's extensive experience within the organization and his strong relationships across Ngāi Tahu as pivotal for this interim period. With a permanent CEO search set for later this year, Bateman's appointment marks a significant transitional phase for the iwi.

Leadership Transition

Ben Bateman's journey to the interim CEO role is a testament to his deep-rooted connection and contributions to Ngāi Tahu. Having previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Bateman's familiarity with the organization's operations and strategic direction positions him well for this interim role. His past experiences, including significant leadership roles within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the New Zealand Defense Force, further underscore his capability to steer Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu during this crucial period.

Comprehensive Background

Bateman's career arc is distinguished not only by his leadership within Ngāi Tahu but also by his broad professional engagements across various sectors. As a practicing lawyer, advisory panel member for the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, and holding board positions with Meridian Energy and the Ministry of Education, Bateman brings a wealth of governance and strategic planning expertise to his new role. His appointment is a reflection of Ngāi Tahu's commitment to leveraging in-house talent and experience for its leadership needs.

Looking Forward

As Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu embarks on the search for a permanent CEO, the iwi is poised at a critical juncture of its evolution. Under Bateman's interim leadership, there is a collective anticipation for continued progress and growth. Justin Tipa's acknowledgment of Arihia Bennett's contributions and the expression of confidence in Bateman's capabilities underscore a seamless transition aimed at fostering stability and momentum for the iwi. The upcoming recruitment process for a new CEO will be closely watched, with expectations of finding a leader who can build on the foundation laid by Bennett and lead Ngāi Tahu into its next phase of development.